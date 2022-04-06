JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A second man has been charged in connection with the burglary of 27 storage units in Stonycreek Township during November 2021 and January 2022, authorities said.
Stonycreek Township police charged William Burgess Campbell, 22, of the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, Johnstown, on March 29 with 27 counts each of burglary and criminal trespass and two counts each of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal mischief.
According to a complaint affidavit, Campbell and Thomas Earl Hall, 23, allegedly cut the locks from 12 storage units at Riverside Self Storage on Eisenhower Boulevard on Nov. 13, 2021, with no items reported missing.
The manger reported on Jan. 10 that someone cut the locks on 15 storage units and a military uniform was taken.
Hall reportedly told police that Campbell was with him during the break-ins.
Campbell allegedly told police that they parked their vehicle in an area across from the storage building and walked to the storage units.
Campbell allegedly said he served as lookout while Hall cut the locks using bolt cutters.
Picked up on an arrest warrant, Campbell was arraigned before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $50,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.