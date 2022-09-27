EBENSBURG – A Cambria County jury heard the details of the search for Denise Williams and the wounds she sustained at the beginning of the second day of testimony on Tuesday at the courthouse against Joshua Michael Gorgone, 27, who is accused of stabbing Williams in his Geistown Borough apartment last April when she went to purchase a miniature refrigerator from him.
Officer Connor Holliday, of the Johnstown Police Department, testified that he was dispatched to a missing persons report on Pine Street in the night hours of April 5, 2021.
Holliday said that he took interest in how Williams’ daughter described her and her habits and that she did not have any known issues with any individuals and wasn't on drugs.
The officer said he drove across the city to Sheridan Street in the Oakhurst section of the city and went to the location where Williams’ daughter had tracked her phone.
Holliday exited his vehicle and began calling the phone which he then found on the ground in a turnaround lot after hearing it vibrate.
He said that there is normally a tractor trailer parked in that area and it is located near train tracks with high brush which made him concerned.
Holliday added that the area is not one where someone could just drop a phone as they would have to drive to the area or throw it.
Johnstown Police Sgt. Daniel Price testified that he was contacted by Holliday to respond to the scene and help with the investigation.
Price said that he contacted Johnstown police detectives because of the level of suspicion in the case.
After police searched the area for Williams and her 2019 Chevrolet Trax, they began to search for the vehicle, according to Price.
An officer retrieved the car’s location on Hoyt Street in Richland Township at which time Price said he contacted Richland Township police to secure the vehicle.
Once Price and another officer arrived at the vehicle after 10 p.m., he said he noticed brand new surgical masks outside of the vehicle, which he found odd, the window down and signs the vehicle had recently been occupied. Further inspection of the vehicle showed blood inside of the vehicle and suspected cocaine in the center console.
Price said that the vehicle was sealed and secured and towed for further searching at a later date.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Green read into record Williams’ death certificate, listing the manner of death as a homicide and cause as exsanguination from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m. April 6, 2021.
Green also read into record a toxicology report from ForensicDx done at the time of Williams’ autopsy which showed no substances in her system except for blood pressure medication and caffeine.
Forensic pathology expert Dr. Willis Asthon Ennis walked the jurors through all 68 of the wounds on Williams. Ennis showed jurors where on the body each wound was and described each.
He explained that due to abrasions and other small markings, both he and the individual that wrote the original autopsy report were “on the fence” about the number of wounds Williams sustained which is why he stated “at least” 68 as a minimum.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
