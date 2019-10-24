EBENSBURG – A former Johnstown pediatrician accused of sexually abusing young patients for decades is facing a second civil lawsuit that also names his previous work places, The Tribune-Democrat has learned.
Parents of a former patient of Dr. Johnnie "Jack" Barto filed civil action Oct. 14 against Barto, Laurel Pediatric Associates and Conemaugh Health System for an incident that allegedly occurred in 1993.
The complaint, which was filed by Brian Dooley Kent from Laffey, Bucci & Kent of Philadelphia, is on behalf of John and Jane Doe, the parents and natural guardians of June Doe.
The complaint says June Doe, described as "a young child with developmental disabilities," became a patient of Barto's in July 1993.
June Doe was previously treated by Barto, the complaint says, and refused to go inside his office for an appointment later in 1993.
"Plaintiff June Doe told her parents that Defendant Barto had touched her vagina repeatedly during the past appointments in Laurel Pediatric Associates' Johnstown location," the complaint says.
The complaint alleges that Conemaugh Health System and Laurel Pediatric Associates "actively attempted to silence victims."
"Defendants failed to take reasonable steps and failed to implement reasonable safeguards to avoid acts of unlawful sexual conduct in the future by Barto," the complaint says, such as reporting him to police or the state medical board or removing him from unsupervised contact with patients.
"Furthermore, at no time during the periods of time alleged did the Defendants have in place a system or procedure to supervise and/or monitor employees, representatives or agents to ensure they did not sexually assault and/or abuse individuals, clients, and/or patients of Defendants," the complaint says. "Moreover, incidents of sexual abuse and assault by Defendant Barto were neither isolated nor unusual."
June Doe has experienced emotional distress, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, humiliation and incurred expenses for medical and psychological treatment, therapy and counseling as a result of the defendants' conduct, the complaint claims. She will continue to be prevented from performing daily activities, obtaining full enjoyment of life and fulfilling her earning capacity, it says.
Criminal case
Barto, 72, was charged in January 2018 based on allegations he inappropriately touched a 12-year-old patient during an exam in December 2017 at Laurel Pediatrics in Richland Township.
He was then charged in March, April and July of last year based on allegations from 31 other young family members or patients.
Collectively, Barto’s charges included involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
Barto pleaded guilty in December 2018 on two cases involving allegations from family members, but entered no-contest pleas for accusations of abuse from former patients.
His medical license has been suspended since Jan. 22, 2018.
Barto was sentenced to state prison in March to no less than 79 years and up to 158 years for the charges to which he pleaded guilty and no-contest.
He was initially housed at SCI-Camp Hill in Cumberland County, but was moved to SCI-Waymart, Wayne County, in September.
According to the complaint, June Doe's parents contacted the Johnstown Police Department, the Bureau of Child and Family Services in the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and the Cambria County District Attorney's Office in 1993 and were witnesses in an initial matter involving Barto in 1998.
The Tribune-Democrat first reported in 1998 that Barto was accused of inappropriately touching three girls during office visits at Johnstown Pediatrics over a period of four years.
Following those allegations, the Pennsylvania Board of Medicine eventually restored Barto’s license in 2000 in an order that provided a history of the accusations, but highlighted Barto’s “positive reputation in the community as a physician and community member.”
Previous lawsuit
In May, the first civil lawsuit was filed by several Barto survivors identified as Jane and/or John Doe, accusing Barto, Conemaugh and Laurel Pediatrics of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, misrepresentation, civil conspiracy to endanger children and other counts.
Dalton & Associates of Delaware filed the civil suit on behalf of five individuals, several of whom had parents who allegedly demanded meetings with Barto or his staff after incidents of abuse.
Lawyers from Dalton & Associates accuse Conemaugh and Laurel Pediatrics of attempting “to protect their reputations rather than protecting children,” the civil complaint says.
“When reports about Barto sexually abusing children were initially made, the reports were largely ignored, resulting in an insufficient investigation by Laurel Pediatrics and Conemaugh to ascertain if Barto had other victims of sexual misconduct, or continued his abuse,” the lawsuit says.
Attorneys for the Barto survivors who filed the civil action say these failures occurred after Barto’s medical license was reinstated in 2000.
Conemaugh Health System says Barto was an independent physician not employed by DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and has disputed “any allegations of wrongdoing on the part of DLP Conemaugh Memorial."
Officials with Laurel Pediatrics in Richland Township, a separate entity from Conemaugh Health System and an independently-owned practice, have declined to comment on Barto's criminal and civil cases.
