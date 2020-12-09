A Johnstown man was ordered to stand trial for his alleged involvement in a gunfire exchange in Moxham in September, authorities said.
Dashawn McKoy, 19, of the 1200 block of Scott Avenue, was ordered held for court following a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price of Johnstown.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said video surveillance shows three people involved the Sept. 8 incident on Coleman Avenue.
"It was abundantly clear there were three individuals shooting at each other," Aurandt said. "One of those individuals was Mr. McKoy."
No one was injured in the gunfire exchange that left a house and several vehicles riddled with bullets. Police recovered numerous shell casings, she said.
According to a criminal complaint, McKoy jumped from a porch and began running in the 700 block of Coleman Avenue, allegedly discharging a firearm numerous times.
He was charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment.
A second suspect, Tymir McDuffie, 17, of the 800 block of Grove Avenue, is awaiting trial for his part in the shooting. A third suspect has not been identified, Aurandt said.
