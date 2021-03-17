A Johnstown man was jailed Tuesday, accused of burglarizing a Dollar General store in East Conemaugh Borough last month and making off with 10 cartons of cigarettes and two cellphones, authorities said.
East Conemaugh Borough police charged Andre Hinton, 19, of the 600 block of Woodvale Avenue, with burglary, retail theft, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and disorderly conduct.
Police said Hinton; Anthony Petak, 18; and a 17-year-old boy entered the Dollar General store on First Street at various times on Feb. 23 and 24.
A surveillance video reportedly shows two people entering the office, grabbing two Tracfones and 10 cartons of cigarettes and handing the merchandise to a third person, who stuffs them under his jersey and leaves the store, according to a criminal complaint.
The three people allegedly returned to the store the following day, but found the office door locked. They tried to get in but were unable to break the lock, the complaint said.
Hinton was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond. Petak was arrested on March 10 and is being held in Cambria County Prison on $50,000 percentage bond.
The 17-year-old will answer the charges in juvenile court.
