Johnstown Police said entry points – with protective mask screenings – will be set up near the Roxbury Bandshell for guests to attend a campaign stop Wednesday by President Donald J. Trump's son, Donald Jr.
The "Make America Great Again" event, which requires a ticket for entry, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the park. Attendees permitted to enter can start taking their seats at 1 p.m., campaign officials said.
The stop will mark Donald Trump Jr.'s first campaign visit to the area.
Staff with Trump's reelection campaign in Pennsylvania, who declined to provide names, said the guest count will be "limited" but did not have specifics Tuesday afternoon.
Parking will also be "very limited" due to the park's layout and location in a residential neighborhood, Johnstown Interim Police Chief Chad Miller said.
"It'll be first-come, first-served," he said. "A lot of people are going to have to walk – or get a ride."
He said roads alongside the park will remain opened to traffic. But Park Drive will only be accessible one-way from Berkley Road.
The bandshell area and much of the park are surrounded by homes and local roads. Vehicles parked illegally will be ticketed, Johnstown Police said in a release to media.
City police will monitor the event to ensure safety, Miller said.
Trump Jr. is one of several Trump family members touring the country to rally support for the president, who is seeking a second term in office.
Details about the event on the DonaldJTrump.com campaign site listed only the time, location and a form to get tickets. It also included legal language indicating that attendees "assume all risks" related to potential COVID-19 exposure.
"By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President Inc.," and a list of other parties, of responsibility, the guideline read.
'Landmark' event
Wednesday's event will be held on the stage of a city landmark that dates back to 1939.
As a "monument that belongs to the city and its residents," Roxbury Bandshell Preservation Alliance President Mary Borkow said there was no rental fee charged to use the limestone and brick venue.
"We've had church groups use it, weddings, dance competitions," she said. "It's a historic monument, so we've never charged a penny for its use.
"But we always accept donations for the bandshell's ongoing capitol campaign project."
Johnstown's was one of 27 public bandshells built at the time. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt dedicated the project.
