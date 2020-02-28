Seats are open for job-seekers to attend a free, week-long course in March, which may be a step to better employment.
The course is called New Choices and is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 through March 27 at Goodwill, 540 Central Ave., Johnstown.
Lunch will also be provided daily, according to a press release.
The course is open to men and women, and is provided through a partnership between Career Link and Pennsylvania Women Work, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit workforce development organization.
Pennsylvania Women Work CEO Julie Marx-Lally said the organization is accepting up to 20 people for the course in Johnstown.
Course participants set goals and strategies to achieve them, make new resumes, sharpen interview skills and prepare for a career move, according to a press release about the course.
Marx-Lally said the course is possible because of increased state funding received by the organization, she said. And when the organization’s leaders were choosing where to use that funding, they took note of a few factors in Johnstown including a 30% rate of people in the city receiving food stamps, she said.
“We thought bringing this to Johnstown would be a good use of the state money,” she said.
Pennsylvania CareerLink Cambria County site administrator Jeff Dick said the course will be a “workforce camp” opportunity for anyone seeking a job.
“We are excited to be partnering with Pennsylvania Women Work, and taking a deeper dive in providing job search assistance beyond our basic services,” he said.
There are no income guidelines to participate, he said.
“It is for anyone looking to find employment, maybe a better job or new career path,” he said. “If someone wants to invest time, they will get useful information.”
For more information or to sign up to participate, call 814-534-2500.
