JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As Bruce Wechtenhiser's legend as "Johnstown's Spider-Man" has grown, so has his place in related media.
On Wednesday, he donned the web-slinger's costume again to add another to the list for his interview with Nick Bartley, host and creator of Pittsburgh's "Hunting Nostalgia" TV show.
"I still think it's a dream," Wechtenhiser said. "It just doesn't seem real."
Wechtenhiser found Bartley on social media and invited him to town to inspect his expansive stockpile of web-head items.
"I've seen some incredible collections," Bartley said. "This man crushes that."
Wechtenhiser has a massive assortment of Spidey-related memorabilia that he's collected throughout more than 50 years, ranging from lunch boxes and figurines to costumes, posters and other items.
The area educator has been a Spider-Man fanatic since childhood and turned his passion for the Marvel Comics character – created in the early 1960s by Johnstown native Steve Ditko – into a side gig where he dresses up as the wall-crawler for parties and appearances.
"It's just been a lifetime of so many connections," Wechtenhiser said.
That passion for the character is what made Bartley want to drive to town with his cameraman, John Vivirito, to chat.
The pair travel all over the eastern part of the country with the Armstrong cable company show to dig through attics and basements for old toys and memorabilia – and the stories connected to them.
"It's never about the item, it's about the people," Bartley said.
Another aspect of Wechtenhiser's story that sold Bartley on the interview was the website, www.spideyandme.com, which Bartley said he couldn't stop exploring.
Wechtenhiser created the site after channeling his fascination with Spider-Man into presentations he offers at comic and pop culture conventions during which he talks about his relationship to the superhero and shows off some of his personal items.
He also does a talk about his link to comics legend Ditko.
Wechtenhiser performed the presentations at four conventions this season and has three more on the horizon.
"It's been really cool," he said. "And it's not stopping now."
Bartley described Wechtenhiser as a good subject for the show.
"I'm truly searching for passion," Bartley said.
"(Wechtenhiser's) is unmatched."
Bartley added that he doesn't care about the value of the collection, it's the emotional worth that interests him.
The half-hour show was recorded in two parts: at the only Marvel-approved public art piece in the world that features Spider-Man and Dr. Strange – Ditko's creations – along Washington Street in downtown Johnstown, and at Wechtenhiser's house.
The episode will air soon on the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel, where that's available, and afterward will appear on the "Hunting Nostalgia" YouTube channel, Bartley said.
For more information, visit www.huntingnostalgia.com.
