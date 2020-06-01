A search is underway in the northern mainline of Cambria County for a man who went missing from his personal care home Sunday, state police said.
Matthew Smith, 29, was last seen at the 299 Franklin St. care home Sunday and, at the time, he was wearing a camouflage hat, a camo mask, brown boots and a book bag, police said.
The Cresson area man has an interest in nature and "survival techniques" and is believed to have left for a wooded area – likely Gallitzin Township and Cresson Township of Allegheny Township, Blair County.
Smith is a white male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, who weighs approximately 177 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Ashville and Gallitzin fire department volunteers are assisting in the search.
Heaven Scent Search and Rescue, a Tyrone nonprofit that uses bloodhounds to support tracking efforts, is also assisting with the search, police said.
Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 814-471-6500.
