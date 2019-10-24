Pitt-Johnstown is now searching for a Poet Laureate of Johnstown to celebrate the power of poetry.
“This is a way to celebrate poetry, to honor poetry,” said Pitt-Johnstown associate professor Eric Schwerer.
Schwerer, along with Pittsburgh native artist Asa Ana, will serve on the panel of community judges to review the poetry submissions and select ten finalists.
“This will serve as a connection for the winner to give them some roots to the city,” Schwerer said. “It’s a way to feel connected to Johnstown even if they move on.”
The winning poet will be proclaimed Poet Laureate by the mayor of Johnstown during an award ceremony held in the spring. The mayor’s proclamation will be followed by a brief public poetry reading by the Poet Laureate and a parade or party in downtown Johnstown.
CamTran buses will also showcase the laureate’s submitted poem as well as poems from other community members who applied to this contest.
The laureate contest is open to all ages. Submissions are now being accepted through Jan. 31, 2020.
Submissions received after Jan. 31, 2020 will not be considered.
“I’m not a poet at all, but I like the way poetry can illustrate the challenges or celebrations of a community,” Ana said. “That’s one of the reasons why we used poetry as a medium to challenge residents to think about how their community is, and how they live inside the community, and how they’re moved by it.”
According to the judges, there is no preference in poetic style, subject matter or length for the poem submissions – they are simply seeking the best poem they can find.
“I’m looking more for passion. I’m looking for people that care. For people that can illustrate the way they live in the community and how it impacts them,” Ana said.
“I don’t expect them all to be happy poems. I don’t expect them all to be sad poems, but anything that can really illustrate their life inside the community is what I’m looking for.”
Following reviews by the panel of community judges, 10 finalists will move onto the second round, where nationally renowned poets Jim Daniels and Toi Dericotte will choose the contest winner.
Upon acceptance of being named Poet Laureate of Johns-town, he or she will agree to being a lifelong advocate of poetry, continue to write poems and share their poetry with others, and encourage Johnstown residents to read and write poems to celebrate poetry’s place in our culture.
As the city’s Poet Laureate, the winner will also receive informal support from faculty at Pitt-Johnstown and other professional writers and community members.
Visit www.poetjohnstown.com for additional guidelines and information and to submit your poem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.