As the search for a civil rights activist accused of exchanging gunfire with a Bedford County resident last summer enters its fourth month, Orsino Thurman remains elusive.
State police in Bedford have been searching for Thurman, 37, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, since he was charged on May 7 with exchanging shots with Terry Myers, 51, of Schellsburg, during a Black Lives Matter March on Aug. 24.
“We’re still actively looking for him,” Trooper Christopher Fox said Friday.
Rumors that Thurman had been arrested in Ohio are unconfirmed, Fox said.
Thurman had retained Pittsburgh attorney Robert Disney, according to the central court manager in Bedford.
When reached on Thursday, Disney said he was no longer involved in the case and could not offer a comment.
No attorney is listed for Thurman in the online criminal docket as of Friday.
State police said that Thurman was part of a group of 30 activists who were traveling on foot and in vehicles from Wisconsin to Washington, D.C., for the March to Washington 2020 gathering on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a Dream” speech.
A caravan of about 12 vehicles stopped on the Myers’ property along U.S. Route 30 at 10:30 p.m. when Myers accused them of trespassing.
Thurman allegedly fired a pistol at Terry Myers and his father Elmer Myers after Terry Myers fired two warning shots from a 12-gauge shotgun. Myers then fired a third time, hitting Thurman with birdshot, police said.
Myers faces charges of harassment and reckless endangerment. He was ordered to stand trial after a preliminary hearing on June 10 before District Judge H. Cyril Bingham, of Bedford.
The judge dismissed the felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault.
After the hearing, Johnstown NAACP President Alan Cashaw expressed disappointment that the aggravated assault charge against Myers was dismissed.
“Orsino Thurman was shot that night. That evidence doesn’t go away,” Cashaw said. “To me ... this sends a message that violence is OK.”
Thurman was treated for injuries to the face and body at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and released.
Troopers charged Thurman with aggravated assault and illegally possessing a firearm, two counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment and two summary counts.
Thurman is expected to be extradited back to Pennsylvania once he is found.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
