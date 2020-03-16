The ongoing search for a missing woman has shifted from Somerset to Allegheny County, Somerset Borough’s police chief said Monday.
Amy Bracken, 39, was reported missing by her family on Feb. 10, Chief Randy Cox said in a press release. The family had last had contact with her on Jan. 17 and was concerned for her welfare.
After posting information about Bracken’s case on social media, Cox said, investigators received “a flood of information” from both known and anonymous sources. The chief said that information helped investigators trace Bracken’s last known location to North Braddock, a suburb of Pittsburgh, where she was known to be in the company of “a known individual.”
Investigators also found that there had been a fraudulent attempt to use Bracken’s Access card in North Braddock, he said.
“Missing person investigations fall under the authority of the agency where the person went missing,” Cox said. “Initially, that was believed to be here in Somerset. However, as the case developed, it became clear that Amy had willingly left Somerset to go to North Braddock. At this point in time, North Braddock is where Amy was last seen.”
Thus, he said, the case was transferred last week to the Allegheny County Police Department “in order to maintain the continuity of the investigation.” He commended the efforts of his own officers and the cooperation offered by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Allegheny County Police Department.
Cox encouraged anyone who may have information on Bracken’s location to contact the Allegheny County Police Department at 412-473-1200 or at their Tips Line at 833-ALL-TIPS. Any information received by the Somerset Borough Police Department will be forwarded to Allegheny County.
“We are grateful for the response thus far,” he said, “as much of that information has been invaluable in our efforts.”
