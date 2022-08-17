A search for a missing Berlin-area woman remained ongoing Wednesday, Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
Police have been investigating Tammy Berkey's disappearance for more than a week and searched a Brothersvalley Township home Aug. 11. According to state police, Berkey's brother took his own life while police were searching the residence.
Anyone with information that might help police with their search for Berkey is asked to contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.
