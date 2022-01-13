JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop School Board members are still searching for a school police officer after doubling down on hiring efforts throughout the past month.
Outside of Thursday’s full committee meeting, board President Robert Gleason said the group is in the second round of interviews and is “close to selecting somebody.”
“I’m pretty optimistic about the candidates, so far,” Gleason added.
Westmont launched a search for a school resource officer a few years ago and adjusted to seeking a school police officer shortly after, but hasn’t found the right fit.
Greater attention has been placed on the issue after Westmont Hilltop High School student Preston R. Hinebaugh allegedly assisted Conemaugh Township Area High School student Logan J. Pringle with entry to Westmont’s high school campus at the beginning of December.
As authorities investigated the matter, they allege that a school shooting plot by the two teenagers was uncovered.
Both were charged with a slew of offenses, including conspiracy to commit terrorism, and a preliminary hearing for the pair was continued to Jan. 20 due to new evidence allegedly being uncovered.
Hinebaugh is out on bail.
Since that incident, Upper Yoder Township police have staffed an officer at the high school every day, with the district covering that cost and the understanding that the arrangement will continue until an SPO is hired.
Don Hess, Upper Yoder police chief, was in attendance on Thursday.
He said outside the meeting that his officers have had nothing but positive interactions with the students since beginning patrols of the high school and grounds.
Hess has also taken shifts monitoring the institution.
“So far, by all accounts, it’s going very well,” he said.
He noted that, prior to the meeting, he met with Principal Lynn Clement and Assistant Principal William Aurandt, and they share his assessment.
However, staffing an officer at the high school does cause some strain on the small department.
Hess said that, with just seven officers on staff, keeping someone at that building has presented some challenges, but he thanked West Hills police for assisting. He added that, as far as he’s concerned, there’s no greater asset in a community to protect than the schools.
In regard to the supposed plot, Jeffrey Masterson, safe schools committee co-chair, said in his report that the administration had submitted “all documentation, emails and videos related to the security breach that occurred in December” to security consultant Gittings Protective Security Inc. for a comprehensive after-action report.
Once that’s completed, the board will discuss the findings and recommendations will be considered for implementation.
Longtime board member Kamal Gella also commented on the subject during the meeting.
He said that during his 14 years of service as a director, the board – past and present – has always been focused on school safety and did not just “wake up” to the matter recently.
The Westmont Hilltop School Board voting meeting is scheduled for Jan. 20.
