JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The process of finding a replacement grocery store to move into the former home of the downtown Johnstown Ideal Market will become even more active on Sept. 1.
The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority, which owns the 339 Walnut St. building, has been talking with local supermarket chains’ representatives and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development officials ever since Ideal Market owner Dave Mihalick announced earlier this year that he would be closing the downtown store.
The authority has been giving Mihalick time to wrap up his business – including holding an auction to sell equipment and supplies – at the property, which is leased through Aug. 31, according to JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar.
JRA will do a full evaluation of the 18,000-square-foot structure after the lease expires, although Komar said it is already expected that refrigeration improvements will require upwards of $1 million, while an anticipated new HVAC installation will likely cost approximately $170,000.
“We’ve worked with local grocers,” Komar said. “We’ve had discussions with DCED as far as potential funding for any upgrades that may be needed there. Anyone that’s reached out to us with any interest was provided tours of the property and obviously understand the importance of a downtown market. The Redevelopment Authority board understands the importance and definitely wants the space to continue to be a supermarket.”
Komar said JRA wants to bring in a new supermarket that will be part of a “walkable, shop-able downtown.”
Many people who live in downtown Johnstown reside in public housing operated by the Johnstown Housing Authority.
“With JHA having almost 500 apartments on Vine Street, we were certainly concerned about the closing of Ideal Market,” JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said. “Access to food is important for any community, and we understand that many of our residents living downtown have mobility or transportation barriers.
“We hope to see a new supermarket tenant move into the Ideal store space, which is certainly convenient for anyone living in downtown Johnstown.”
Mihalick started operating the downtown Ideal Market location in 1998. In June, he cited a labor shortage and wanting to “slow down and enjoy life a little” as the reasons for closing the business.
