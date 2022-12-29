West Hills Regional police continue the hunt for the vehicle that crashed into a electrical box on Menoher Boulevard in Westmont on Dec. 23 and knocked out power to traffic signals, authorities said.
Power was restored Tuesday to traffic signals at Menoher Boulevard and Luzerne and Gardner streets.
"It's up and running," said Amanda Layton, borough manager. "There's more repairs that need to be done."
Barclay Electric Inc., of Sidman, did the repairs.
"The cabinet was damaged and some of the components inside," said company owner Keith Barclay. "We were able to make temporary repairs so its 100% safe."
The company had spare parts on hand that it used to replace some of the components.
Barclay said he will submit a quote to the borough for replacing the entire unit.
West Hills police Chief Ed Fisher said the department is trying to find the vehicle by matching car parts left at the scene. Johnstown police spotted a vehicle at Sheetz that fit the description of the hit-and-0run vehicle.
"We followed up on it yesterday with some of the pieces that we had gotten from the suspect vehicle," Fisher said. "The paint colors didn't match."
The vehicle also hit two other cars before fleeing, he said. No injuries were reported.
The vehicle is described as a silver Lexus or Acura MDX and should have front-end damage. The driver is described as a black male with short dreadlocks and between 30 and 40 years old.
The driver could face charges including damage to unintended property and damage to occupied vehicle.
Anyone with information of the crash is asked to contact West Hills Regional Police Department at 814-255-4145 or the Cambria County 911 dispatch center at 814-472-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.