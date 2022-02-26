From left, Mark Smoot, cadaver dog Jaeger, Richland police officer Sean Kisel, Coroner Jeffrey Lees and Richland police Detective Rick Pollino walk from a wooded area after searching for additional skeletal remains on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, near The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. Not seen in he photograph is Ira Hart, deputy coroner, who walks behind Pollino.