Greater Johnstown Community YMCA is once again looking for a new director.
The board recently voted to terminate Randy Smith, who had been hired as the chief executive officer just this past May. Chairwoman Julie Sheehan called the decision an “amicable agreement” and noted there were no accusations of illegal, immoral or improper actions.
Rather, she felt “goals and objectives just were not aligning” between Smith and the YMCA.
Sheehan said the local YMCA’s immediate priorities are to increase revenues, membership and the number of programs offered.
“We had hired Randy with specific goals and objectives that were laid out to him that we felt needed to be addressed in a timely manner and that were critical to keep the Y’s forward movement going,” Sheehan said. “And he was just on a different page than we were.”
A self-described YMCA lifer, Smith, 28, said he came to Johnstown because he “felt like I could have immediate impact here,” during an interview in June. He previously served as a program supervisor at the Metropolitan YMCA of the Oranges and then community service director at Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, both in New Jersey.
Smith could not immediately be reached for comment.
The board hired Smith following a search that included receiving about 50 applications.
He succeeded interim manager Larry Stormer. Before then, Sharon Jones served as executive director for two decades before leaving in December 2017.
A search will now begin for Smith’s replacement.
Rick Nedley, former CEO at Greensburg YMCA, has been named the interim director of the Johnstown YMCA. “This is a transition until they hire some new leadership here,” Nedley, a Harrison City, Westmoreland County resident, said. “My job is to – I think – motivate and lead the board of directors and the staff during this time period to be able to be successful. Also, this is, pretty much, things I’ve done in my 37 years of Y work.”
Nedley most recently worked as a resource director, which meant he consulted 27 YMCAs in western and north-central Pennsylvania, including Johnstown.
“I’m very familiar with the Y and know where I can use my skill sets and help them achieve whatever goals they have going on,” Nedley said.
Nedley hopes he can bring a “fresh set of eyes” to the situation.
“First of all, the facility is really in great shape, especially since they spent some money on capital improvements over the years,” Nedley said. “The facility is really in great shape. I think program-wise perhaps we can look at expanding some of the programs that are necessary to meet the community’s needs and maybe improve upon some fundraising. But typically your membership base is really what helps the operations financially.”
Nedley retired a little more than nine months ago, but put his name on a list to be considered for interim director positions.
“It was a really nice fit that he was available to start with us right away,” Sheehan said.
He is contracted for two months.
