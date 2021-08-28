Personnel from more than a dozen fire and police departments are conducting a search and rescue at the Yough Lake in Addison Township, Somerset County.
A male went missing sometime Friday, Somerset County 911 officials said in a press release.
Somerset fire departments conducting the search include Addison, Confluence, Salisbury, Shanksville, and Markleysburg departments as well as Somerset County Swift Water Team, Somerset County Search and Rescue, Greensburg Fire Department, dive teams from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.