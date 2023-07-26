BRUSH VALLEY, Pa. – A new Sea Scout Ship is forming at Yellow Creek State Park, and on Aug. 9, those interested in joining are invited to explore the new program.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Friends of Yellow Creek sailing base on College Lodge Road, on the north shore of Yellow Creek Lake.
The Friends group is sponsoring the formation.
Sea Scouts is a division of the Boy Scouts of America that instead of Troops are designated by Ships and promote seamanship, service, scouting and social interactions.
“The Sea Scout program is open to young people between ages 10 through 20 who want to explore the marine world and develop sailing skills,” according to a release.
“At the open house, you will be able to see our boats, talk to marine and sailing experts, and meet other Scouts who are eager to join the program.
“You will also learn about the benefits of being a Sea Scout, such as earning badges, participating in competitions, and having fun on the water.”
The program has existed for roughly 100 years with the goal of promoting members’ boating skills through instruction and practice in water safety, knowledge of maritime heritage, better citizenship and more with Ships established across the country on oceans, bays, lakes and rivers.
For more information about the event, visit www.YellowCreekSeaScouts.org.
Email yellowcreekseascouts@gmail.com to RSVP.
