JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lauren-Marie Taylor, a member of the cast of “Friday the 13th, Part 2,” will hold a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at downtown Johnstown’s State Theater.
The scream queen will meet with fans before the showing of the 1981 slasher movie as part of the theater’s “31 Days of Halloween” celebration, and she will watch the film as well. A question-and-answer session will take place after the show, followed by opportunities for autographs and pictures with Taylor.
Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.statetheaterjohnstown.ticketleap.com/friday-the-13th-part-2.
