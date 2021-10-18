State Theater launches 31 Days of Halloween

Eric Reighard, executive director of Johnstown State Theater Foundation, stands in front of an image of Jackson Robert Scott's character, Michael Blum, in "The Prodigy." The 2019 horror film is one of 68 movies selected for the theater's 31 Days of Halloween promotion. 

 By Randy Griffith
rgriffith@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lauren-Marie Taylor, a member of the cast of “Friday the 13th, Part 2,” will hold a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at downtown Johnstown’s State Theater.

The scream queen will meet with fans before the showing of the 1981 slasher movie as part of the theater’s “31 Days of Halloween” celebration, and she will watch the film as well. A question-and-answer session will take place after the show, followed by opportunities for autographs and pictures with Taylor.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.statetheaterjohnstown.ticketleap.com/friday-the-13th-part-2.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you