The Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, will hold its 72nd annual Eagle Scout Recognition dinner Aug. 3 at The Westin Pittsburgh, where Howard Hanna Jr. will be presented with the inaugural William S. Dietrich II Award.
The new honor recognizes a scouting alumnus for their “distinguished public witness to the Scout Oath and Scout Law in his or her chosen profession or field of endeavor.”
Hanna joined the Boy Scouts in 1929 and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1934. He founded his real estate company in 1957 in Pittsburgh. Today, there are more than 300 Howard Hanna offices across 11 states.
In addition to Hanna, the dinner will highlight the accomplishments of 250 Eagle Scouts from the class of 2020.
