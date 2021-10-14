JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bill Polacek took over Johnny’s Welding from his parents in 1987, and what was a two-room garage in Johnstown grew into JWF Industries, a manufacturing business that tapped into the worldwide economy.
Polacek, president of JWF Industries, was honored on Thursday with the Distinguished Citizen Award by the Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, during the Boy Scouts’ 51st Harry E. Mangle Memorial Dinner at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
Retired Pittsburgh Steeler, ESPN commentator and cancer survivor Merril Hoge was the keynote speaker at the dinner. He shared stories of the adversity he went through to become a Pittsburgh Steeler and the attitude he had to adopt to excel in professional football.
Despite naysayers, Hoge said he always stayed focused on working toward his goal every day.
“I’m responsible for my goal – nobody else is,” he said. “That’s an attitude we can all take into action.”
Polacek told the audience that leadership is about the decisions a person makes when their back is against the wall.
In 2002, in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a recession hit the manufacturing industry “fast and furious,” he recalled. JWF’s cash flow was drying up.
“I had to lay off a lot of people,” he said. “And if you are laying a person off, you lay off a family. I feel like it’s a failure on my part.”
There was a time in Polacek’s childhood when his family’s income stopped after his father sustained an injury that rendered him unable to work. As a result of that temporary setback, Polacek said, his mother pulled her nine children into a room and laid out a plan for them to help take care of the house while she earned a college education so the family would have a backup plan for income in the future.
Years later, as head of JWF Industries during the 2003 recession, Polacek pulled his laid-off workers into a room with the company’s executives to figure out a plan.
“I pulled everyone we laid off into a room with the executives and said, ‘We need to bring these people back,” he said. “We did bring everyone back, but we were still losing money.”
He said he was faced with a choice of cutting health care or putting the business in danger.
“We kept health care,” he said.
Three months later, the recession lifted. JWF came out of it with a new set of customers in the national defense industry.
“We went to our customers (during the recession) and said, ‘We need business,’ ” Polacek said. “That was what made the company get into the defense industry.”
Polacek said he was humbled to receive the Boy Scouts’ recognition. In addition to running JWF Industries, Polacek serves on the boards of many nonprofits in the Johnstown region.
“It’s a big deal. Scouting is about faith, family, country and servant leadership. Those are the values I’ve been raised to live by,” he said.
Boy Scouts Laurel Highlands Council Field Director Michele Brenneman said the dinner was a great way to honor the Scouts and put them in front of role models they could look up to.
“It was a tough decision to choose Polacek for this award because there are a lot of people doing wonderful things for Johnstown, but sometimes it works out and we find one that thinks so much of the community,” she said.
