SOMERSET – Patience of state prison officials at Somerset paid off this week when an inmate passed some evidence needed to arrest him.
Inmate Joshua Jamar Moss, 31, was seen taking what appeared to be drugs from visitor Sharee Daniels, 26, of Philadelphia, on Dec. 21 at SCI-Somerset, state police said in a criminal complaint.
Daniels was arrested and corrections officers confiscated 10 baggies of green “vegetable matter” – likely synthetic marijuana known as K2 – 348 doses of the same drug soaked into paper strips and 51 strips of the painkiller Suboxone, state police said.
But no drugs were found on Moss, who was also identified as inmate MT1219. Officers suspected Moss had swallowed the drugs. He was to be placed in a cell under observation until the contraband reappeared, police said at the time.
On Dec. 26, police said, “the contraband was recovered.” It included two bags of green vegetable matter suspected to be K2, the affidavit says.
Moss has been charged with three felony counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, on felony count of drug possession by a prisoner and four misdemeanor counts of drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
Moss was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Sandra Stevanus. A preliminary hearing before Stevanus is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Online court documents show Moss pleaded guilty to third degree murder in October 2016 in Washington County.
He was sentenced to from 15 to 40 years in prison. Charges stem from Moss shooting a neighbor with a shotgun during a family cookout, according to a 2016 story in the Observer-Reporter newspaper in Washington.
