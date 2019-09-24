SOMERSET – An Adams County man was found dead inside his SCI-Somerset cell Saturday – and a state police investigation is underway, state corrections officers said.
Corrections officers found Brandin Piper, 30, unresponsive in his cell at 11:35 a.m., prison spokeswoman Christie Schenck said in a release to media.
She said staff acted to provide emergency assistant on him until medical personnel arrived – but Somerset Ambulance emergency medical services officials pronounced him dead at the scene.
Piper’s identity was released to media Monday after next-of-kin were notified about his death, Schenck said.
Per Department of Corrections policy, state police were contacted to investigate the death.
State police in Somerset had no information to provide about the incident Monday afternoon.
It was not known if the cause and manner of death had been determined for the Adams County man. A message left for the Somerset County Coroner's Office was also not returned.
