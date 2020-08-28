SOMERSET – An inmate at SCI-Somerset has been charged in connection with a scheme by inmates in multiple counties with illegally obtaining unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic, authorities said.
Robert Currington, 36, is charged with one count each of conspiracy and theft by deception.
Currington allegedly had help from an unidentified woman outside the prison to file PUA claims for himself and other inmates at the prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Pennsylvania.
The original news release said Currington was incarcerated in Somerset County Correctional Facility. It was confirmed on Friday that he is in SCI-Somerset.
“From the county’s perspective, there’s nothing to be done,” Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said. “He’s incarcerated in a state facility, not a county facility.”
Thirty-three individuals, including inmates at eight state and county jails and prisons in western Pennsylvania and their accomplices, are charged with illegally obtaining unemployment benefits.
Currington is one of the 33 individuals being charged, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.
“These defendants took advantage of a public health emergency to cash in on the backs of working people across our Commonwealth,” Shapiro said.
“They ripped-off a program meant for everyday people whose lives were uprooted by COVID-19, some from jail cells in local Pennsylvania prisons.”
