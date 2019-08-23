SOMERSET - An inmate at SCI-Somerset will stand trial accused of a June 24 attack on a nurse who was giving him his medication, authorities said.
Vernon Wills, 34, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of Confluence. The proceeding was held at the Somerset County court house.
State police in Somerset charged Wills with indecent assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Wills was housed in the Restricted Housing Unit of the Walters Mill Road facility, when the LPN arrived to give medication.
A corrections officer opened the food aperture so Wills could extend his hand to receive his prescribed medication. As the nurse placed medication into his hand, Wills allegedly dropped the pills and grabbed the nurse, who was able to free herself.
The corrections officer was unable to close the aperture, because Wills refused to pull his arm back into his cell. Wills then began screaming derogatory remarks toward the nurse, the complaint said.
