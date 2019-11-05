Shawn David Allwein

SOMERSET – An inmate at SCI-Somerset will appear in county court, accused of assaulting another inmate who apparently owed him money, authorities said.

Shawn David Allwein, 24, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Sandra Stevanus of New Centerville.

According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Allwein struck the other inmate with a sock filled with bars of soap as he sat at a table in "BA" cellblock on May 3.

Video surveillance reportedly showed Allwein striking the man with a makeshift weapon.

"He owed me money, he did not pay, so I did what I had to do," Allwein said, according to the complaint.

He was charged with simple assault. The other inmate suffered a laceration to the right side of his face.

Allwein was returned to SCI-Somerset.

