SOMERSET – An inmate at SCI-Somerset will appear in county court, accused of assaulting another inmate who apparently owed him money, authorities said.
Shawn David Allwein, 24, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Sandra Stevanus of New Centerville.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Somerset, Allwein struck the other inmate with a sock filled with bars of soap as he sat at a table in "BA" cellblock on May 3.
Video surveillance reportedly showed Allwein striking the man with a makeshift weapon.
"He owed me money, he did not pay, so I did what I had to do," Allwein said, according to the complaint.
He was charged with simple assault. The other inmate suffered a laceration to the right side of his face.
Allwein was returned to SCI-Somerset.
