SOMERSET – An Ebensburg woman was arraigned Friday, accused of having sex with an inmate at SCI-Somerset while she was counseling the man as a psychological services associate, authorities said.
Laurie R. Semelsberger, 60, of the 700 block of North Julian Street, was charged with institutional sexual assault, official oppression, obstructing administration of law or other governmental function and obscene and other sexual materials and performances.
Charges were filed by Agent Daniel Cuiffi, of the state Department of Corrections Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence.
According to a complaint affidavit, Semelsberger was counseling the inmate when they allegedly had sex in the Programs Office, sometime in March, several months after their relationship began.
Semelsberger and the inmate exchanged sexual images via cellphone and began making plans after he was released from prison.
Investigators said they tracked more than 700 phone calls between the parties, the affidavit said.
Semelsberger reportedly received sheet music from the inmate’s brother on two occasions, and gave the sheet music to the inmate to make a music video. The sheet music tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids, commonly referred to as K2.
She denied having knowledge of the sheet music containing drugs.
Semelsberger was arraigned by District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and was freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Semelsberger then waived her right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case to Somerset County court.
