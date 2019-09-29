SOMERSET – For the Rev. David Klink, working as a chaplain at SCI-Laurel Highlands means more than just serving as a spiritually focused supporter for inmates during a difficult period of their life.
It’s also about reminding them that their sentence doesn’t have to define the rest of their lives, he said.
“I try to instill in each inmate the idea that this period of their life is just that – a period of time,” Klink said. “It does not define who they are nor what their life can be during and after incarceration.”
The SCI-Laurel Highlands chaplain was honored for his work this month as 2019 State Correctional Chaplain of the Year by his statewide peers at their annual conference in Carlisle, the state prison chaplains association officials announced.
In a press release to media, SCI-Laurel Highlands officials said Klink deserves the honor.
“David is one of the most caring correctional chaplains I have known. I have been amazed by the natural and heartfelt way that David interacts with everyone with whom he has contact,” Religious Services Administrator Ulli Klemm said.
Klink has spent decades working in the prison system – originally working as a corrections officer before exchanging his handcuffs for a hammer to join the maintenance staff.
SCI-Laurel Highlands officials said he was natural at the post, having previously working as the head of maintenance for Snyder of Berlin.
When the prison’s previous chaplain retired from the job in 2004, Klink took the job.
His security consciousness, licensure as a Methodist pastor, and caring attitude made him the perfect selection, SCI-Laurel Highlands officials said in their release to media.
It has allowed Klink to bond with staff at the facility as well as he does the inmates he serves, former Laurel Highlands Superintendent Jamey Luther said.
“There is nothing any staff would ask of Rev. Klink that he would not do.
“Every staff person loves him. While it is sometimes hard for chaplains to mix with and earn the respect of officers, he is able to adapt to any personality and situation and earn their respect,” he said. “He is the best.”
