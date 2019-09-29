The Rev. David Klink (center) was honored for his work as 2019 State Correctional Chaplain of the Year by his statewide peers at their annual conference in Carlisle. Also pictured are (left to right) Trevor Wingard, Regional Deputy secretary; Char Klink; the Rev. David Klink; Mardi Vincent, Retired Regional Deputy secretary; and the Rev. Ulli Klemm, Religious Services administrator.