The Mount Aloysius College Criminology Department will host Joseph Schwartz, a PA Justice Media Fellow, at 3:30 p.m on Thursday, in Alumni Hall.
Schwartz’s presentation is titled “A Journey from Behind Bars to Freedom: Finding Mentors in Unlikely Places.”
As an inmate housed at FCI Loretto, Schwartz participated in the Mount Aloysius’ Inside-Out program, which allows students and incarcerated individuals to engage and learn from each other.
Since his release, Schwartz has become a contributor to The People’s Paper Co-Op, criminal justice journalist group, and was named one of the seven Spring 2019 Media Justice Fellows of the group.
