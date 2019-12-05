Students of the Forest Hills School District will now have an opportunity to earn an associate’s degree while still receiving their high school education.
Thanks to a new partnership between the district and Mount Aloysius College, Forest Hills pupils now have the ability to receive a degree in industrial production technology before even receiving their diplomas.
“We’re ecstatic about this,” said Forest Hills superintendent David Lehman, prior to a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Thursday to announce the partnership. “This is a great opportunity for our kids, it’s a great opportunity for the community and the school, and for Mount Aloysius as well.
“I can’t be happier to have an experience like this available for my kids,” he said. “This is great.”
The new Mountie-Ranger partnership is now underway with students such as 10th grader Connor Wysocki already taking advantage of the program.
“I like the fact that not only can you participate in high school and already start on your way to a great career, but it’s at a reduced cost and available to really anyone who wants to take it,” he said.
“It’s really up my alley because I’m really involved in the technology aspects of our school such as shop and (computer-aided design and drafting) and robotics.”
Forest Hills High School principal Curt Vasas said the partnership is the end result of something that has been in the works for more than a year.
“The more we talked about this we found that it wasn’t just our students benefiting, it was also the entire community,” Vasas said.
Mount Aloysius College President John Mills agreed with Vasas, and said the partnership between the two local schools is a win-win for all involved.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Mills said. “We’ve got to control the costs of higher education and this is a way for students in this region to get high quality technical education, which is employable.
“They’ll be able to walk out with associate’s degrees in engineering where they can be employed by the local industry and the cost is very, very low,” he said. “So we’re giving both opportunity and economic opportunity as well.”
