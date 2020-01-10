SIDMAN – A supplemental reading curriculum being offered at several area elementary schools helps students build their basic skills for future success, the program’s developer said.
Carol Dissen, an intervention developer with the University of Oregon’s Center on Teaching & Learning, led a day-long training session for the Enhanced Core Reading Instruction technique Friday at Forest Hills Elementary.
Also participating were teachers from Westmont Hilltop and Somerset Area school districts, along with other Intermediate Unit 8 schools.
Forest Hills kindergarten teacher Ron Kulback is already sold on specialized curriculum. Forest Hills introduced the program, also known as ECRI, at the beginning of the school year.
“I’ve seen tremendous growth in kindergarten already in reading,” Kulback said after Friday’s workshop. “It is laying a great foundation for the critical years.”
Kulback has seen scores of kids take their first steps toward reading mastery.
“I’ve been in kindergarten for 17 years,” he said. “I really enjoy it.”
On Friday, teachers from the other districts sat in the back of Kulback’s kindergarten classroom while he led the students in reading practice.
Pointing to each letter of simple words on the whiteboard, Kulback encouraged students to say each letter’s sound, then blend the sounds and then say the word.
Dissen admits the technique uses tried-and-true phonics training, but with a specific structure and routine.
“It’s explicit and systematic phonics instruction,” she said, adding that ECRI also has vocabulary and comprehension components. The program is built around creating more focused practice reading time for students in kindergarten, first and second grades.
The program is meant to enhance, or supplement, the school’s core reading curriculum, not replace it, Dissen said.
Forest Hills uses the Journey reading and language skills curriculum marketed by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
Developed by the University of Oregon’s Center for Teaching & Learning, ECRI research was funded by the Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences and reviewed by National Center on Intensive Intervention.
Friday’s workshop was supported by the Pennsylvania Training and Technical Assistance Network.
