Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low around 25F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.