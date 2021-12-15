INDIANA, Pa. – A reported threat made against United School District in East Wheatfield Township on Wednesday was unfounded, state police in Indiana said.
Troopers were called to the United School District, 10780 Route 56 Highway East, at 7:26 a.m. to investigate a reported threat made by a student.
Three hours later, it was determined the threat was unfounded, troopers said.
Troopers worked with the school district administrators and security officers to gather information and conduct interviews.
They located the student who was reported to have made the threat at his residence.
The investigation showed that the student never made a threat and the allegation was unfounded, troopers said.
