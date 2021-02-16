Johnstown native Joseph Bradley has earned his doctor of education in leadership and administration degree from Point Park University, according to a release from the school.
The educator serves as the superintendent of Connellsville Area School District in Fayette County and has held administrative positions at Purchase Line, North Star and South Fayette school districts, as well as the Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School.
Bradley said his drive to achieve this goal was due to a “desire to model lifelong learning for the students” he works with daily. It was also an objective he wanted to complete for his children and father.
“I hope I have made my family proud,” Bradley said. “It is a humbling accomplishment. In my opinion, the earning of a doctoral degree is much more a sign of commitment and perseverance than of intelligence.”
He considers this achievement a possible path to post-secondary opportunities during his career and aims to continue improving the districts he works for.
Bradley successfully defended his dissertation, “Advocacy for Extracurricular Activities by Superintendents of Pennsylvania Rural and Small Schools,” in November.
In addition to his role as Connellsville superintendent, Bradley serves as the administrative director for the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center. He’s also a member of the both the state and American Association of School Administrators, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Design and has served as a board of director of the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools – where he’s a current member.
Throughout his career, Bradley has long been involved in extracurricular activities. According to the release, he’s the former president of the Western Pennsylvania Athletic Conference, has held numerous coaching and advising positions and has been licensed as a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association wrestling official for 21 years, a USA wrestling official for five years and an NCAA wrestling official for two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.