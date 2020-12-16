For decades a snow day during school was a magical event full of possibilities for students, but the advent of virtual learning raises the question of whether those relaxing days off are a thing of the past.
Local administrators, such as Conemaugh Township Area Superintendent Thomas “T.J.” Kakabar, still see the benefit of time off for weather.
“I really believe the students and parents have been working very hard within the remote-learning environment, therefore, I am hoping that a snow day here or there may be beneficial from an emotional standpoint,” Kakabar said.
The district instituted its first snow day Thursday, although administrators initially discussed having teachers continue with virtual learning.
After considering the issue, it was decided “that the students needed to unplug for a day and maybe get outside to enjoy the snow.”
Cameron Stumpf, a senior, is looking forward to the restful day.
“It’s kind of a relief to just chill out ... and just watch the snow fall,” Stumpf said.
In his youth, snow days represented sled riding with his friends, but now Stumpf chooses to pass the time playing video games with them instead.
Looking to the future, he thinks keeping the long-standing tradition is a good idea, describing snow days as a “nice surprise” when they happen.
Kakabar said Conemaugh Township intends “to do as much virtual (learning) as possible” but has worked two other snow days into the academic calendar for this year.
Westmont Hilltop isn’t abandoning those memory-makers either.
“Traditional snow days are not going away,” Superintendent Thomas Mitchell said.
Moving forward, Westmont will use a combination of flexible instructional days and time off “depending on the severity and timing of the weather.”
Mitchell said if the district uses an FID, then educators will be permitted to teach from home.
“I think the FIDs are a valuable tool in a school district’s toolbox to help balance the state’s requirement of 180 days of school and not extending the school year into mid-June,” he said.
Any school in the state can apply for these flexible days and is approved for a maximum of five per year by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
John Hardesty, a social studies teacher at Westmont Hilltop High School, values these alternative learning days and is glad the district can provide a solid education during inclement weather.
The educator said he has a long commute to work, so having a way to teach from the safety of his home is good.
However, Hardesty is also happy to know that Westmont will continue with traditional snow days.
He said his children love having time off every now and again in the winter and “to be honest, teachers enjoy it as well.”
United School District is doing the same as Conemaugh Township and recorded the first snow day Wednesday due to the storm that moved through the area.
“Because our students were learning in a face-to-face instructional model, we are taking traditional, good old-fashioned snow days,” Superintendent Barbara Parkins said. “In this way, students will make up a day in front of their teachers, as we know that this type of instruction is the most beneficial.”
The make-up time has already been scheduled on the school calendar.
Parkins added that in the future, this approach may change but for the time being administrators will continue as they have in the past.
