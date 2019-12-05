A call to action was made by several local school superintendents and administrators on Thursday, as they came together in hopes of bringing attention to what many of the area’s educators are calling “unfair funding.”
Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio was surrounded Thursday afternoon at Greater Johnstown High School by neighboring superintendents, community leaders and students during a conference to call attention to charter reform and the funding inequalities they say are drastically impacting urban schools.
“This was important for a variety of reasons,” said Arcurio following the conference. “We have a current governor who is eager to reform the funding that is currently creating so many challenges for school districts that are already underfunded and we want to support that reform and keep that momentum going so that the conversation doesn’t happen in isolation and then we forget about it.
“It’s information that needs to be brought up to the forefront over and over again until we are able to find some relief, families are able to still have school choice, but that it doesn’t costs students in brick and mortar the expense that it currently does by taking money from districts like ours, like Westmont, like Forest Hills – that really just can’t put that burden back on the local taxpayers.”
Thursday’s conference was one of nearly 20 that took place simultaneously across the state by urban school districts.
Area school districts such as Conemaugh Township, Westmont Hilltop, the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, Forest Hills, Windber Area and Central Cambria all had representatives who joined Arcurio at the podium on Thursday.
“We’re all in this together as educators,” said Westmont Hilltop superintendent Thomas Mitchell. “Every school district in the Greater Johnstown area is impacted by cyber charter schools. And really, when it comes down to it, it’s the frustration of how they impact the students.”
According to Arcurio, Greater Johnstown is up to $2.3 million a year in cyber school costs that the district is having to absorb.
The Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools states that charter schools should not be the blame for school budget problems.
“It is misguided to blame public charters schools that teach a high percentage of minority and economically disadvantaged students for the school districts’ budget problems,” said Ana Meyers, executive director of PCPCS, in statement released Thursday.
“We agree that state lawmakers should reform school funding, especially the gap between wealthy and poor school districts, but taking funding from public charter schools will hurt the families that this organization says it wants to help.”
“There are 143,000 students in Pennsylvania public charter schools,” she said. “They should not be forced to go to a failing school just because of their zip code. Public charter schools are the only option for many families that can’t afford private education or moving to another area.”
Pitt-Johnstown Education Chair and former State Secretary of Education Jerry Zahorchak was one of several speakers during Thursday’s conference. Zahorchak said now is the time to make education a priority, and helping to educate the public on equitable funding plays a huge role in that.
“If we had 12 million people suddenly become aware, it will create the kind of wave where the people will really make these determinations,” he said. “The problem right now is connecting what we know, as administrators of schools, as teachers, as students, with what the public isn’t aware of yet.
“So it’s easy to avoid it if you’re Harrisburg because no one is pressuring you,” Zahorchak said. “Once the people become aware of this, things will change rapidly. And this is so simple to communicate, we just have to do it over and over again until it sticks and starts to spread.”
