SIDMAN, Pa. – School leaders from around the area gathered at Forest Hills High School on Wednesday to hear from Adagio Health representatives on how to curb student vaping.
“I think, if we tackle this as a team, we can get to the root of the causes,” Adagio tobacco prevention and control program manager Diana Mihalcik said.
The event was organized by Forest Hills administrators and aimed to share ideas while hearing about new approaches to dealing with vaping.
Brian Kostan, Forest Hills High School operational principal, said he’s seen a rise within the past two years of student vape use, especially in eighth- through 10th-graders.
That’s why he helped organize the event.
“We wanted to try and combat this issue somehow,” Kostan said.
Throughout the discussion, attendees heard from Mihalcik and Courtney Schrecengost, the health agency’s youth services coordinator.
Schrecengost told the group that many students have told her they’re attracted to the various flavors of vape products and noted that tobacco-less and spitless nicotine pouches have also become popular because they can be hidden behind masks.
She cited National Youth Tobacco Survey data and told attendees that more than 2 million U.S. youths currently use e-cigarettes.
Schrecengost added that 28% of high school students and 8% of middle school learners have said they were daily e-cigarette users and 44% of high school students and 18% of middle-schoolers reported 20 or more days of use in the past month.
She noted that these numbers may be underrepresented because of survey conditions.
Kostan said he hasn’t confiscated nearly as many nicotine products as he had the previous year – three or four per month – but he thinks that’s because the learners have become better at hiding them.
Mihalcik pointed to the various ways students conceal the devices, from the back of phone cases and in fake inhalers to stuffed into Tic Tac containers, scrunchies and hollowed-out Sharpie markers.
In other instances, they hide them somewhere in the school, such as in a toilet paper roll or under the bag of a garbage can, and use social media to let their friends know where they’re stored.
Sharing devices is a concern normally, but Mihalcik said it’s become increasingly worrisome with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To battle underage use of these products, Adagio offers a variety of free trainings and programs.
Schrecengost said the goals of these approaches are to get students to understand nicotine and tobacco, how they affect the brain, the chemicals used in cigarettes and e-cigarettes, as well as the health concerns.
Discussions can be tailored to different age groups, and a Tobacco Resistance Unit, which she said is similar to Students Against Destructive Decisions, can be created in a school.
A TRU group is student-run and works toward prevention of youth tobacco use through education, advocacy and community outreach.
Jeffrey Miller, Conemaugh Valley High School principal, said his building has a TRU group and it’s been a great addition.
Adagio can provide free gear for participation in the program and Miller said his administration offers free turn-in days when students can exchange vape devices for those items, which has been successful.
Otherwise, there are penalties for being caught with one of the devices, and if the student is 17 or older, the district files with the magistrate on the first offense, Miller said.
Other programs the health organization offers are CATCH My Breath, N-O-T (Not on Tobacco), and In Depth (Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco and Health).
Additionally, the Adagio representatives advised school leaders to keep their policies updated on emerging products and for enforcement and punishment to include treatment.
After the presentation, the meeting was opened to a question-and-answer session.
Kostan said part of the reason he invited other district leaders was because he wanted to know what they are doing to confront this problem.
Kurt Hoffman, Greater Johnstown High School assistant principal, said his district participates in “Smokeless Saturdays,” makes drug and alcohol referrals to students who are caught vaping and are looking into vape detectors.
At Forest Hills, 12 vape detectors were installed in the high school bathrooms – paid for by a $11,918 grant with the Cambria County Drug and Alcohol agency.
Kostan reported that, since these devices were put in, there’s been a noticeable decrease in vaping on school grounds.
William Aurandt, Westmont Hilltop High School assistant principal, said administrators there follow a three-tier system that increases punishments for repeat offenses.
Ultimately, the long-term goal is to host a multi-school vaping summit at Forest Hills High School to include interested school districts, as well as parents and guardians, in the near future.
The attendees agreed that working together is a good way to deal with this problem.
“I think the community approach is absolutely the best way,” Miller said.
Aurandt added that there are a lot of resources of which he wasn’t aware. Hoffman said that he thinks early intervention and prevention is the best part of what was shared on Wednesday and that he is looking forward to working with Adagio.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
