JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In the wake of “swatting” threats made Wednesday to private and public schools across Pennsylvania, local schools released statements commending first responders’ reactions and reminding families that mental health help is available in stressful times such as these.
“They have a lot of places they can go and a lot of people they can reach out to if they need,” Forest Hills High School counselor Traci Hirsch said.
She and other Forest Hills faculty members made themselves available on Thursday to reassure students of their safety after Wednesday’s crisis, in which all Cambria County schools were put on lockdown due to “swatting” – a hoax threat made to force a large response from first responders.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, most districts in the region have invested in additional counselors to help students as mental health continues to take a front seat in education. Forest Hills has a handful of counselors on staff.
Hirsch said she spoke with a family on Thursday and has an open-door policy for anyone else seeking help during what she described as a scary event that left many wondering why it happened.
“You wish you could answer that question of who or why they did that,” the counselor said. “I think that’s unnerving.
“It’s unnerving for us, and it’s unnerving for them.”
Separate calls made reports of active shooters on Wednesday morning at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School in Ebensburg and at Central Cambria School District’s Jackson Elementary School in Mundys Corner, resulting in a county-wide school lockdown order from Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.
A law enforcement investigation discovered there was no threat at either building nor to any other school in the area. Similar calls were logged across the state and in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey as well. State police have stated the false reports could have been computer-generated.
A Forest Hills release on Wednesday thanked members of the school community for their “cooperation and understanding” during the events and stated that the district is “blessed to have various resources available” if students or parents want to talk to a professional about issues such as anxiety and stress.
“When something like this happens, even if it’s fictitious, there’s still an amount of stress that goes through your system,” Forest Hills Superintendent David Lehman said. “We just wanted to make sure everybody knew those resources were there.”
The district leader credited his staff, local law enforcement and the community for working together during a turbulent time, adding that all the training for this type of situation paid off and that the only way to overcome these challenges is by working together.
“I was very impressed and pleased with everybody,” Lehman said.
Rebecca Roberts, Forest Hills High School’s academic achievement principal, commended the staff as well. She felt the emergency operations “ran like clockwork.”
Roberts also counseled a student on Thursday who sought her out for information on the previous day’s events. She said the student wanted to know what was true and why the threats were made in the first place. Although she couldn’t answer all of his questions, she said it was good that he was able to come to her.
Parents have also reached out, Roberts said, asking staff members to check in on their children because they’re struggling with the aftermath of the widespread threats.
Central Cambria School District Superintendent Jason Moore addressed Wednesday’s crisis on the district’s Facebook page not long after the lockdown ended, sharing similar information as Forest Hills did.
Moore thanked everyone involved for their cooperation, from students and families to law enforcement, and said that, if there’s a silver lining, it’s that Central Cambria is prepared for situations such as these.
“I think we all hope that the perpetrators of this hoax will be brought to justice swiftly,” Moore said.
Moore pointed out that school counselors are available for students in his district.
A Bishop Carroll release did the same.
“Please note that our guidance counselor, supported by all staff, is available to help students emotionally get through this event,” the statement said, while also commending first responders’ swift reaction.
Another school leader who praised the response to the crisis was Richland School District Superintendent Arnold Nadonley, who made a point of thanking his school resource officer, Scott Shope; Richland Township police; that department’s chief, Michael Burgan; Neugebauer; and Richland School District staff.
In the late-night release, he expressed appreciation to parents for their cooperation as the situation played out.
“For our parents, I thank you for understanding that we could not release your children during a lockdown,” Nadonley wrote. “In the simplest of terms, we knew who was in our buildings, but did not know who was outside.”
State and federal authorities have launched an investigation into the sources of hoax reports that have gained ground across the country in recent weeks and months.
