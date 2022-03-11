Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off during the afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.