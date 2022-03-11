JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – School officials across the area expected to see a decrease in scores for both PSSA and Keystone state assessments before those results were released this week and, according to the data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, that’s a common reaction.
“Last year was certainly a challenging one, with mandatory closures and having to educate some students at home because of quarantines,” Central Cambria School District Superintendent Jason Moore said. “Overall, scores are down statewide, but that needs to be taken with a very large grain of salt. Test participation was much lower than in typical years because of the things beyond schools’ and students’ control.”
His district saw a decrease of about 124 testers overall, but gained 17 testers in third through fifth grades for the Pennsylvania System School Assessment (PSSA), which rates the proficiency of students in grades three through eight on various subjects.
Department of Education data shows that more than 60% of students at Central Cambria’s Jackson and Cambria elementary schools scored as advanced or proficient in English, with between 28% and 45% of testers hitting that mark in math and 53% to 79% in science.
Local school scores for both assessments are scattered – with some, such as Greater Johnstown, trending toward the “basic” and “below basic” levels and others, including Conemaugh Township Area, remaining in the higher columns.
Attendance was a huge factor in that, said Amy Brown, Westmont Hilltop director of curriculum and instruction. She also pointed to state-required shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic that caused interruptions in learning.
“We weren’t able to teach as much instruction over the year,” she said.
Kellie Hobbs, Westmont Hilltop’s K-12 data coordinator, added that the test opt-out rate was also higher last year because of the pandemic.
According to Department of Education data, Westmont Hilltop saw a reduction of 184 test-takers in the PSSA assessment from the previous year’s level. Greater Johnstown had nearly 500 fewer students tested, and Somerset Area had 254 fewer.
Windber Area lost roughly 74 participants, but Conemaugh Township Area had an increase of about 25.
Several regional schools’ lowest scores for the 2020-21 year came in math, but science scores for third through fifth graders had the best results, usually 70% or above.
However, grading groups differ from district to district.
Roughly 58% of Greater Johnstown elementary students scored as advanced or proficient in English, with 76% of eighth-graders doing the same. But 11.6% of the younger learners earned those ranks in math, as did 5.6% of fifth through seventh grades – and 35.4% of the younger group did so in science.
At Westmont Hilltop, 48.8% of third- through sixth-graders scored as advanced or proficient in English, and 32.6% of seventh- and eighth-graders did the same. For math, 36.5% of the younger cohort earned advanced or proficient scores, while 32.6% of the older group did so – and 81.9% of fourth-graders and 64.7% of eighth-graders scored in those categories in science.
Of Conemaugh Township Area learners in third through fifth grades, 79% were advanced or proficient in English, while 74% of sixth- through eighth-graders did so; 76.8% of third- through fifth-graders and 42% of the older group earned advanced or proficient scores for math; and 91.2% of the younger students and 60% of the older students were advanced or proficient in science.
‘Student progress’
Moore said that, although the outcomes were skewed because of the pandemic, the tests are still useful as “an additional data point” for students who participated.
However, he noted that it’s not useful to compare the results to previous years’ scores.
Stacy Dabbs, Conemaugh Township Area curriculum coordinator, agreed that the data are still meaningful because they allow district leaders to learn what standards were effectively covered for the student groups that were tested.
“We will continue to use the scores as we have in the past,” she said. “We use data from our local assessments, in addition to the data from the state assessments, to monitor student progress toward meeting the Pa. standards in tested areas.”
Brown said that the results will allow Westmont Hilltop officials to work with teachers to assess and address learning gaps.
Overall, Dabbs was pleased with the results, although she noted that most areas saw a “slightly lower performance than in previous years.”
Conemaugh Township Area administrators interpret the results through cohorts first, then by test subjects.
“When we are able to look at the data for individual students and student groups in which all students were tested, we found that our student performance was very similar to previous years,” Dabbs said.
Compared to statewide data, she was also happy with the Conemaugh Township students’ performance. She said the testers remained near the top of Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 schools in all PSSA grade levels.
‘Trigger course’
The Keystone scores are more difficult to interpret.
Many local schools had just one to six students scored in subjects such as literature and biology – which supposedly represents significant decreases in participation, sometimes up to 98%. Others, such as Central Cambria, don’t have results for literature at all.
No scores are listed for these categories.
District officials believe that these results may represent the students in higher-level courses that participated in the test.
For example, most of a grade cohort takes the algebra section in ninth grade, but those on a advanced track may take that portion during eighth grade. Students on a typical path would continue taking the biology portion as freshmen and literature as sophomores.
According to the Department of Education website, the cohort’s grades are then banked until they are juniors for “accountability purposes.”
The scores were also impacted by the test postponement in 2020.
“It depends on what year students are enrolled in the ‘trigger course,’ ” Dabbs said. “For CT, the ‘trigger course’ is English 10. During the 2019-20 school year, our entire current senior class was enrolled in English 10 as they were in grade 10. Therefore, they were exempted from taking the Keystone.
“If a neighboring school has their ‘trigger course’ as English 9, then that cohort of students are juniors this year. Grade 11 is the year Keystone exams are ‘banked’ until, but the data would not be released until they are seniors.”
‘Too many factors’
Where applicable, roughly 50% to 60% of students in Cambria and Somerset counties recorded scores of advanced or proficient on the Keystones.
The exceptions were Greater Johnstown, Shade-Central City, Turkeyfoot Valley and Windber Area – which had scores under 40% in those categories for certain sections.
Thomas Mitchell, Westmont Hilltop superintendent, said standardized testing wasn’t a priority for his district last year.
Westmont was more concerned with supplying mental health services, keeping students’ attendance up, making sure the learners were fed and had devices and internet connections to complete typical school work.
Brown said scores “should not be a reflection of a teacher’s ability or district’s ability.”
“There’s too many factors,” she said.
