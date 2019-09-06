After its first full year of operation as an alternative Christian school, Zion Preparatory Schoolhouse is not reopening this fall at its 411 Main St. location.
Founders Ashley and Joshua Barbin admit their project may have been too ambitious with limited funding and staff.
The non-profit organization's programs are on pause while leaders restructure new alternatives to pursue the mission of helping connect young people with the business community and future job opportunities around Johnstown.
“There are too many regulations to run it as a school,” Ashley Barbin said last week. “We can do it better in an after-school program, or through businesses to make those connections.”
Zion Prep was launched in September 2018 with four students at the 411 Main St. facility in downtown Johnstown. Two remained in the program all year.
But even the small enrollment proved challenging.
“We were stressed,” Joshua Barbin said.
“We needed more staff, but we didn't have the resources in place,” Ashley Barbin said.
The stress the school's demise was not brought by its downtown location or loss of any funding when Joshua Barbin's father, former state representative Bryan Barbin, was defeated in the 2018 general election.
As a Christian school, Zion received no state funding. The Main Street building owned by longtime businessman Johnny Mavrodis was an ideal location for Zion's community-connection model, Joshua Barbin said.
“Johnny Mavrodis really takes care of his buildings,” he said.
Zion Prep worked with a number of area businesses and organizations to demonstrate skills needed for employment and careers. Programs were presented by Johnstown Area Regional Industries and others.
Students participated in Junior Achievement's Career Success program, which is designed to equip students with tools and skills for employment and career growth. The program includes practice with critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity, along with job-hunting practice with resumes cover letters, interviews and digital profiles.
The couple is still trying to define the next chapter for Zion's parent non-profit organization, Harmony Inc. It will involve connecting young people with the Johnstown community through partnerships with local businesses and organizations, Joshua Barbin said.
Harmony began a few years ago and previously worked with students outside the school setting.
In the meantime, the Barbins are taking are taking at least six months to regroup and take care of their 3-month-old daughter, Unity Grace Barbin.
Joshua Barbin is training to become a financial advisor and Ashley Barbin works as a project manager for a government contractor out of Virginia.
They remain committed to Harmony's future.
“We are trying to find the right model to scale that vision,” he said, explaining the founders will combine what they learned with the program we had before, with what they learned operating a school.
The goal has focused on providing opportunities and skills for young people to give back to their hometown.
“We think Johnstown still has portential,” Joshua Barbin said. “We can generate a movement for youth to get involved in the community and learn how to develop it.”
