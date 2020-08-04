A Greater Johnstown school board agenda item about a cell tower contract drew community concern during the special meeting on Tuesday.
Listing BO-5-20 pertained to the option and structure lease agreement between the district and New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC for the rental of tower and equipment space at 280 Decker Ave., the former middle school building.
The contract was to be effective Tuesday through Aug. 3, 2025, and automatically renew after that for 17 additional five-year terms.
“It’s a big concern as far as how big this is going to be, where exactly this is going to be placed,” West End resident Milissa Teeter said.
She lives near the school on Sheridan Street.
Community members John DeBartola and Robin Kmetz also spoke on the issue, peppering the school board with questions.
Ron Repak Jr., school solicitor, told the group there was not enough information about the contract and the board wouldn’t be taking action on it that evening.
Amy Arcurio, Johnstown superintendent, added that the group was making “a mountain out of a molehill.”
Following an hour-long executive session, the board reconvened and Arcurio clarified for the audience that the structure being discussed was an antenna and not a tower.
She said New Cingular did a survey of the Greater Johnstown community looking for the highest location in the city and sent out information to those who met the qualifications.
The proposed antenna would be on top of the former middle school and rise around 3 feet higher than the roof border and the school would receive $800 a month for it.
After the meeting, Arcurio said Repak had recommend language in the contract be changed and the agenda went out with the listing before that could be done.
Part of that language adjustment deals with the district exploring the sale of the building so the contract would have to be transferable to a new owner.
