JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Cairnbrook man faces criminal charges, accused of stealing lights from classrooms inside the school where he was employed and then selling the copper wire, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Gary Franklin Zwick, 26, of the 900 block of School Road, on Feb. 7 with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.
According to a criminal complaint, Zwick was employed on Dec. 14 as evening custodian at Richland Elementary School, 338 Theatre Drive.
Zwick was allegedly spotted cutting the wires to Christmas lights that were hanging in eight classrooms.
When police spoke with Zwick the next day, he reportedly admitted to causing $63.98 in damages when he pulled the lights from the wires, the complaint said.
After teachers would dump the lights in the trash, Zwick would retrieve them and take the lights home to strip the wires and recycle the copper, the complaint said.
Zwick will answer the charges before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
