Portage Area School District purchased enough devices for every student "at the end of April with hopes of a June delivery," Superintendent Eric Zelanko said – using federal aid to get ready for a COVID-19-affected learning experience.
But when the district began a hybrid class schedule Sept. 8, the computers Portage had ordered still hadn't arrived.
That's a scenario happening across the region – including locally at Forest Hills and Greater Johnstown, leaders said – with districts waiting for the technology they need thanks to factors including high demand and federal sanctions against Chinese companies.
"One of the greatest challenges we faced last spring was the wide variety of devices students used to work remotely," Zelanko said. "A great deal of time focused on the technology rather than the instruction."
The hold-up began earlier this summer, when the federal government leveled sanctions against nearly a dozen Chinese technology companies for human rights violations in late July.
According to a message on the U.S. Department of Commerce website, the action is directly connected to the "People’s Republic of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labor, involuntary collection of biometric data and genetic analyses targeted at Muslim minority groups from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region."
Due to the involvement of the companies in repressive actions, the U.S. government said, restrictions have been placed on the export, re-export and transfer of goods such as computer parts.
That means United States companies can't fill orders because the necessary equipment isn't available.
According to a report by The Associated Press, the three largest computer companies in the world, Lenovo, HP and Dell, have told school districts they have a shortage of "nearly 5 million laptops."
Improvising to get by
Demand due to the push for hybrid or online learning also plays a role in the delay, said Michael Stohon, president of In-Shore Technologies.
His company handles information technology for several districts in the area, including Forest Hills, Conemaugh Valley and Greater Johnstown.
In-Shore has been trying to navigate the situation with computer companies while still meeting the needs of its school districts.
Although the delay in orders has been troubling, Stohon said there's been little push-back from schools.
"The administrators have been totally understanding, as they have been involved in the process and know why the delay occurred," he said. "More importantly, the majority of the communities we serve have been very positive in their response, although you will always have a few understandably frustrated or vocal."
While waiting for devices to arrive, Portage officials turned to the Department of General Services and the federal surplus inventory to get enough computers to begin the year.
Zelanko said 250 laptops were purchased, but the devices needed hard-drives and power supplies. Replacement parts were ordered and installed so the computers could be put into use.
Stohon said some of the districts serviced by In-Shore are taking this route or allowing students to use their own devices.
Devices on 'back order'
Greater Johnstown School District is waiting on a shipment of laptops to become one-to-one – with a device for every student – after placing an order months ago.
"We are extremely disappointed that our order, which would give every student a new device, has been placed into back order over and over again," Greater Johnstown Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The district "pivoted" to a temporary solution, she said – grouping students by family instead of distributing devices individually after determining that there were enough computers available to give one to each family until more are delivered.
"Giving every family a device had to be our backup plan and we recognize the difficulty this places on our students and families," Arcurio said. "We are doing everything we can to get more devices into our students' hands."
Forest Hills School District received its shipment of laptops in the beginning of September after months of waiting.
"I can say the Forest Hills board, administration, staff and students are sighing a collective sigh of relief after we received this shipment," district Superintendent David Lehman said. "We have worked diligently with multiple vendors to find devices for purchase over the past several months."
The district's order was placed May 19 by IT Director Jay Elias – who also put holds on devices with several companies to ensure Forest Hills would get enough.
With 930 laptops received, the district is now prepared to continue its hybrid model and move to a remote option if virus cases spike.
In-Shore clients still waiting to receive devices could get them next week, Stohon said, but he's also been told some orders have been pushed back to November.
Zelanko said he was told the earliest Portage could see its computers is the end of October.
"Not sure if that will be the case," he said.
