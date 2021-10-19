JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The “Stronger Together School Choice Tour” made a stop in Johnstown on Tuesday to address students at Bishop McCort Catholic High School about the importance of educational options.
“This matters because education unlocks an unlimited amount of potential for each of you,” Walter Blanks Jr. said.
He was at the school representing the American Federation for Children, along with his colleague Nathan Cunneen and Harrisburg Families United CEO Najimah Roberson. Each took turns addressing the crowd of learners and faculty to share how school choice helped them and why those at McCort should care about it.
“Do not take any of this lightly,” Blanks said.
The idea behind school choice, advocates say, is to transfer state-provided funding from schools and to students, therefore releasing the constraints of a ZIP code or district. That way, a family can choose where a learner gets an education, from public and private institutions to charter or magnet schools and others.
“The point is, there should be no barriers to what you need to get a good education,” Cunneen said.
Ean Jaber, a senior and recent transfer to McCort, also stood in front of his classmates to share the positive experience he’s had at the school thus far.
“I’m glad I’m here now,” he said. “Wish I could have been here a lot longer ago.”
Jaber’s mother spoke, as well as senior Kiersten Way. Those speakers were followed by video testimonials from two alumnae.
Tom Smith, McCort principal and chief administrative officer, said he wanted everyone to be educated on the subject by the time they left the assembly and encouraged the students to reach out to their legislator to advocate for school choice.
“Your voice is more important than mine,” he said.
Smith has been a strong supporter of school choice for years. He said after the assembly that the school was “honored to have the panel here” and honored to lead the charge on the subject of school choice.
