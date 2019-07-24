Across parts of the nation, a school bus driver shortage has been parking some of the iconic yellow school buses that have been shuttling students to school and special events for generations.
Forest Hills, Richland and Windber Area schools were taking steps Tuesday to make sure the trend doesn’t roll into their communities.
Inside Richland High School, a small group of staff and coaches sat in on a state commercial driver’s license safety course certifying them to get behind the wheel and chaperone students to games, trips and after-school activities, the type of events most at-risk of cancellation when drivers aren’t available, said Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley.
“We’re seeing what’s happening in places like Pittsburgh right now,” he said, referring to news that Pittsburgh Public Schools may cut a list of routes city-wide in response to the ongoing driver shortage. “Rather than wait for that to happen here, we’re trying to be proactive.”
For Nadonley and Windber Area School District Superintendent Joe Kimmel, that meant sitting inside a classroom with five other students for a 14-hour training course – as well as six hours on the road this week – toward earning the state certification and commercial license needed to hit the road.
Nadonley and Kimmel were joined at the session by Richland School District Secretary Vicki Markiewicz, district wrestling and baseball coach Justin Beach and Forest Hills band instructor Martha Ringler – a Richland art teacher – as well as a group of commercial drivers license hopefuls.
Forest Hills, Richland and Windber Area all share the same transportation provider, Miller Motor Co.
Kellie Miller, whose family owns and runs the company, spent the day instructing the group about handling the bus and unexpected situations that might arise on the trips.
Ringler said the concept seemed like a natural fit – because there are times she’ll be on school buses with students regardless and school faculty already have many of the safety-minded certifications drivers must obtain to transport students.
“If something happens and they need me to drive, I’ll be able to do it now,” she said.
Markiewicz, a Richland softball coach and baseball referee, agreed.
She said she attends district sporting events every week throughout the year, “so why not drive the bus, too,” she said.
Nadonley noted staff who complete the course will be added to Miller’s employment roster, meaning they’ll be paid by the company to make the trips.
“For the staff that dedicate their time to coaching and special activities, the compensation (from the school itself) ends up breaking down to like $1 an hour sometimes, so this will make it a little easier on them,” he said.
Kimmel said he envisions a day when school advisers could spend time tutoring students and then take them home afterward, alleviating the need to keep another driver waiting.
“It makes sense, because these are people who already know our students and how to deal with them. They’re a familiar face,” he said.
Miller said the added drivers will also alleviate some of their staffing needs.
Her bus company needs to have a separate line of drivers to handle extra-curricular activities during the school year, because fellow drivers are still finishing up their afternoon end-of-day runs.
“And these teachers and advisers have already gone through background checks and screenings that we require of our drivers – and cleared them – so we know they’re qualified,” Miller said.
Nadonley said the district is already applying the same logic with Miller bus drivers, adding that the school has hired on a few qualified part-timers to do cleaning and maintenance work this summer, when daily bus routes are down.
“I think this is a win-win for all of us,” he said.
