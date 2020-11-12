Administrators and teachers had to adopt new forms of instruction this year to continue student education due to the COVID-19 virus, and Westmont Hilltop Superintendent Thomas Mitchell is looking at the advantages of that situation.
“I don’t want to lose the skills gained in the pandemic,” he said.
Mitchell referenced the numerous advancements made to keep students learning from use of Zoom meetings and teachers live-streaming lessons to virtual office hours and district-provided devices.
Public education and the school district have “made a decade’s worth of progress” in a short amount of time, he said.
Westmont began the new school year with a hybrid model of education, similar to neighboring districts.
Students were split into two cohorts and given designated days to come to class in person.
The off-days were spent at home learning online through an asynchronous format.
Now, with more in-person days instituted in the beginning of October, the school continues to offer fully remote learning with the district’s cyber program and blended learning, where students can synchronously attend class from the comfort of their homes.
“We can’t revert back to the way it was,” Mitchell said.
Jerome DiBernardo, a Spanish teacher in the district, agrees with Mitchell’s assessment.
“I am using Zoom to broadcast lessons in which I share the screen that the class in the building sees,” DiBernardo said. “I record lessons via Zoom and then post those to Google Classroom. I wear a wireless mic so students on Zoom can hear me better. Additionally, I use, and have used for years, various components from Google Drive, including Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Presentations. I recently have added Google Forms to enhance the learning experience and provide a means of paperless assessment, both summative and formative.”
He also uses Zoom breakout rooms and the video platform’s chat features to allow the students to share what they’re working on.
DiBernardo considers these features “a big help in maintaining that structure in the Spanish language classroom.”
“All of the above mentioned have enabled me to continue class as normal for the most part,” DiBernardo said. “I find that Google Classroom assignments make tracking students’ progress much easier, especially when students are learning from home.”
As for the students, DiBernardo has seen them adapt quickly to the new teaching methods and technology.
Mitchell commended not just the Spanish teacher’s attitude and adaptability but that all of the faculty and staff at Westmont.
“I can’t speak enough about the faculty and staff and how they’ve stepped up,” Mitchell said.
Other advantages he considers useful in the future are the video editing skills, instituting virtual instructional time during the winter season and allowing upper-class students to learn from home more often.
“I’m looking forward to see what we do next,” Mitchell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.