A Schellsburg area man charged with shooting a civil rights activist last summer is free on bond while the marcher accused of shooting back at him is still awaiting arraignment, court records show.
Terry Myers, 51, was given a $75,000 unsecured bond after being arraigned Friday on more than 40 charges, including one count of aggravated assault and 19 charges each of reckless endangerment and simple assault.
Orsino Thurman, 37, described as part of the Milwaukee-based activist group's security detail in August 2010, is charged with illegally possessing a firearm, aggravated assault and six other charges.
Online court records show he also faces two counts each of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person and two summary grade counts of defiant trespass and criminal mischief.
Staff at District Judge Tonya Osman's office said state police's criminal complaint against Thurman remained under seal Monday because he had not yet been arraigned on his charges.
Thurman was struck in the face by a bird shot fired from a shotgun after he and fellow marchers stopped alongside the Myers' property and auto garage while traveling along Route 30 on their way from Wisconsin to Washington D.C., for the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech.
Police indicated Friday that Thurman also fired back at Myers with a 9 mm handgun, but the Schellsburg man was not struck.
An arraignment was not yet scheduled Monday for Thurman and it was unclear if he will appear on his own or be extradited to face his charges. An attorney was not listed for the Milwaukee man.
Myers is represented by Somerset County defense attorney Matt Zatko, who has said the Schellsburg man was defending himself that night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.