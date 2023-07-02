SCHELLSBURG, Pa. – Michael Kelso has a new multi-genre book set for release that he describes as a “domestic thriller novel with a dash of spice.”
“Secrets” is the latest release from the Bedford County native that focuses on main character Alice, who sells secrets to the highest bidder, but when the wrong information falls into her hands, the heroine must unravel the mystery as others seek to silence her.
The book is set for release on Tuesday and can be purchased on Amazon.
Kelso is the author of 13 books throughout the last six years and is a former corrections officers who uses his experiences to bring his stories to life.
